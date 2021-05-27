Reports | Zinedine Zidane set to resign as Real Madrid manager with immediate effect
Today at 10:08 AM
According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Zinedine Zidane is reportedly set to tell Florentino Perez that he will be leaving Real Madrid to bring an end to his second spell with the club. This comes after months of speculation surrounding Zidane’s future at the Santiago Bernabeu.
While speculation has always been rampant ever since Zinedine Zidane re-signed with Real Madrid, no attention has ever been paid to it despite the links of a move away. However, with the fallout from the Super League still growing, reports have indicated that Zidane was looking to leave the Los Blancos although it had nothing to do with the breakaway league. The speculation and noise indicated that the Frenchman wanted a break instead with him two years into his second spell.
That has now been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano as the transfer expert has revealed that Zidane is set to resign as the Real Madrid manager. The Frenchman has already, reportedly, made his decision and has told the players and coaching staff who work around him with Florentino Perez the next person set to be informed. Romano has also reported that the move will be with immediate effect but the transfer expert has revealed nothing about who will replace him.
Rumours and speculation have linked Antonio Conte with the job in the past, and with the Italian recently parting ways with Inter Milan, it could see him take over the hot-seat in Madrid especially with reports indicating that he can't coach in Italy again for a year.
Zinedine Zidane has communicated tonigjt to people who work around him and players that he’s 100% leaving Real Madrid. Confirmed. 🚨⚪️— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 26, 2021
Zidane will speak with Florentino Perez and announce his decision officially in the next hours but he’s leaving. It’s over. ⏳ #Real #Zidane https://t.co/5mgJPfIOyD
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.