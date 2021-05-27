Reports | Zinedine Zidane set to resign as Real Madrid manager with immediate effect

While speculation has always been rampant ever since Zinedine Zidane re-signed with Real Madrid, no attention has ever been paid to it despite the links of a move away. However, with the fallout from the Super League still growing, reports have indicated that Zidane was looking to leave the Los Blancos although it had nothing to do with the breakaway league. The speculation and noise indicated that the Frenchman wanted a break instead with him two years into his second spell.