Reports | Mauricio Pochettino and Tottenham in talks over potential return to North London
Today at 4:18 PM
According to Goal, and other sources, Mauricio Pochettino and Tottenham have opened a dialogue over a potential move back to North London for the Paris Saint-Germain manager. The Argentine only signed for Parisians in January but led PSG to French Super Cup and Coupe de France wins.
With Tottenham sacking Jose Mourinho earlier last month, it has seen the club linked with a wide variety of names since then with even Julian Nagelsmann linked with the job. However, while he signed for Bayern Munich, the North London side have been linked with moves for Erik ten Hag, Ralf Rangnick, Graham Potter, Massimiliano Allegri and a few others since. But no move has materialized with Ryan Mason finishing the season as the club’s interim manager.
However, Goal and Sky Sports have reported that Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino and Tottenham have been in contact over a potential move. The Argentine was sacked by Spurs in November 2019 and signed for PSG in January 2021, with him leading the French side to the French Super Cup and Coupe de France since. However, with the club failing to win the Ligue 1 title, after they finished one point behind Lille, and a reported fall-out with Sporting Director Leonardo, it has seen Pochettino reportedly consider a move back.
But the Argentine does have one year left on his contract with PSG, alongside an option to extend it for another year, and yet, the Parisian’s stance on their manager is unclear. However, the Athletic have reported that the Ligue 1 giants do not want to lose a third head coach in as many years and it could see Pochettino forced to re-sign in order to leave which could complicate the move.
