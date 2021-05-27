Reports | Massimiliano Allegri set to replace Andrea Pirlo as new Juventus manager
Today at 3:39 PM
According to Fabrizio Romano, Andrea Pirlo is set to be sacked as the Juventus manager within the next few hours with the Italian set to be replaced by Massimiliano Allegri. This comes after the Old Lady’s disappointing season with them finishing fourth in the Serie A in Pirlo’s debut season.
When Juventus sacked Maurizio Sarri last summer, many expected the Old Lady to hire an experienced manager but the club went in the completely opposite direction. They handed the reigns to rookie coach Andrea Pirlo with the Italian, barely spending a week as their U21 manager before moving up the ladder. That saw the club struggle to retain their title, with Inter Milan instead winning their first Scudetto in a decade as Juventus finished thirteen points behind.
However, despite Pirlo insisting that he still has a future in Turin, transfer experts Fabrizio Romano and Gianluca Di Marzio have confirmed that the Italian legend is set to lose his job within the next day. The duo have also confirmed that Massimiliano Allegri is set to be the next Juventus coach with the 53-year-old set to sign his agreement later today ahead of a potential move. However, Romano has also reported that Allegri is close to a move to Real Madrid with Zinedine Zidane set to leave.
That does complicate any move that the Old Lady makes but Di Marzio has reported that Allegri and Juventus have been in contact for a while with only personal terms yet to be agreed upon. The former AC Milan and Juve boss will sign a three or four-year contract although nothing has been confirmed as of yet. Inter Milan, having parted ways with Antonio Conte, has also made an approach for Massimiliano Allegri.
Massimiliano Allegri back to Juventus, the verbal agreement has been reached today morning - he’s gonna sign the contract in the next few hours. Juventus are also preparing the official statement. ⚪️⚫️ #Juve— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2021
It’s gonna be official in the next 24 hours. ⏳ @DiMarzio
