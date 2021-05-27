Reports | Massimiliano Allegri set to replace Andrea Pirlo as new Juventus manager

However, despite Pirlo insisting that he still has a future in Turin, transfer experts Fabrizio Romano and Gianluca Di Marzio have confirmed that the Italian legend is set to lose his job within the next day. The duo have also confirmed that Massimiliano Allegri is set to be the next Juventus coach with the 53-year-old set to sign his agreement later today ahead of a potential move. However, Romano has also reported that Allegri is close to a move to Real Madrid with Zinedine Zidane set to leave.