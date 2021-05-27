Real Madrid confirm that Zinedine Zidane has stepped down as their manager

The Frenchman’s exit follows what has been a disappointing season for Real Madrid in both the Champions League and the La Liga. While they were knocked out in the semi-finals in the former, they lost the league title, on the final day, to cross-city rivals Atletico Madrid. That saw reports emerge late on Wednesday that the Frenchman was set to leave with Real Madrid revealing the same and added that Zidane made the decision. The statement also goes on to praise the 48-year-old and thank him for everything he has done.