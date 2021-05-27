Real Madrid confirm that Zinedine Zidane has stepped down as their manager
Today at 3:54 PM
In a statement, Real Madrid have revealed that Zinedine Zidane has stepped down as the manager of the club with the Frenchman leaving two years into his second spell with the club. The La Liga giants had a tough 2020/21 season but did battle Atletico Madrid for the title until the final day.
After tons of speculation and rumours, Real Madrid have confirmed that Zinedine Zidane has indeed left the club and has thus brought an end to his second spell with the La Liga giants. The Frenchman returned to Santiago Bernabeu in 2019 replacing Santiago Solari as the manager and won his second La Liga title as manager in the 2019/20 season. However, with the club struggling with the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, it saw them struggle in the 2020/21 season.
The Frenchman’s exit follows what has been a disappointing season for Real Madrid in both the Champions League and the La Liga. While they were knocked out in the semi-finals in the former, they lost the league title, on the final day, to cross-city rivals Atletico Madrid. That saw reports emerge late on Wednesday that the Frenchman was set to leave with Real Madrid revealing the same and added that Zidane made the decision. The statement also goes on to praise the 48-year-old and thank him for everything he has done.
“Real Madrid CF announces that Zinedine Zidane has decided to end his current stage as coach of our club. It is now time to respect his decision and show him our appreciation for his professionalism, dedication and passion in all these years, and for what his figure represents for Real Madrid,” reads the statement on the club’s website.
“Zidane is one of the great myths of Real Madrid and his legend goes beyond what he has been as a coach and player of our club. He knows that he is at the heart of Real Madrid and that Real Madrid is and will always be his home.”
Comunicado Oficial: Zinedine Zidane.#RealMadrid— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) May 27, 2021
