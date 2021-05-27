Manchester United have done really well this season but we need to get better, asserts Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

In light of Manchester United’s loss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that while there has been improvement, his side needs to get better and have the right players to do so. The Red Devils lost to Villarreal after extra time and an epic penalty-shootout was needed to decide the Europa League winner.

While goals from Gerard Moreno and Edinson Cavani did make the opening ninety minutes an interesting game, it also forced an extra time in the Europa League final. However, it was there that Manchester United really struggled to make an impact with the Red Devils looking very leggy as Villarreal took control of the game. But Unai Emery’s side struggled to find the winning goal either which forced the game into an epic penalty shootout.

It took 21 spot-kicks before David De Gea’s effort was saved by the opposing Geronimo Rulli to hand Villarreal their first trophy in their first final in the club’s 98-year history. However, it saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer unhappy with the result with him asserting that his side needs to get better. The Manchester United boss did admit that his side have improved this season but needed to win the final to make it a good season.

"We need to get better, simple as. We've done really well this season coming through. The start was difficult. We had no pre-season and lost three of the first six. We pushed in the league, maybe got closer to the top than we thought and we got to a final. But you need to win the finals to make it a good season,” Solskjaer said, reported the BBC.

There were many many questions about just how good a squad the Red Devils had at the start of the season especially after their struggles to sign Jadon Sancho. But Solskjaer’s side managed to finish second on the Premier League table and reach the Europa League final which saw the Norwegian add that they’ve got a strong team. However, the United boss further added that they need to show their desire to improve and kick on from this loss.

"We have a strong, competitive squad. The spirit in the squad is good. They're gutted in there. Now is not the time to point the finger at what I'd have done differently. But when you come out without the trophy you haven't done everything right.

"We're getting closer and closer and better. We were one kick away from a trophy and a good night. We have to have the desire to come back next year and improve. The only way to get the margins your side is to work harder and better," he added.