Gianluigi Donnarumma and AC Milan are going our separate ways, reveals Paolo Maldini
Today at 6:42 PM
AC Milan director Paolo Maldini has announced that Gianluigi Donnarumma will be leaving the San Siro side as a free-agent this summer but wished the goalkeeper nothing but the best. The 22-year-old’s contract expires at the end of June and the two parties have struggled to reach an agreement.
While AC Milan have had a rather impressive season, things could have been even better for the Rossoneri with them sitting atop the Serie A table at one point. But with the Rossoneri making the cut for the Champions League for the first time in years, it does mean the 2020/21 season is a successful season for the club. Yet, with no agreement on Gianluigi Donnarumma’s contract, the 22-year-old’s future has been up in the air but that has changed as well.
Paolo Maldini has confirmed that the Italian goalkeeper will be leaving the club once his contract expires on June 30 with him not set to add to his 251 appearances. Maldini further added that he wishes the 22-year-old nothing but the best for the future and admitted that it’s difficult to start and finish a career in the same place now. The Rossoneri have already prepared a replacement with Mike Maignan pictured at their headquarters.
"I think we must thank all the players who made this an incredible season. Gigio was a leader and often our captain. People struggle to understand what it means to be a professional, and that you have to be ready to change club. I know it is difficult to accept, but it is increasingly difficult to find careers that start and end in the same place," Maldini told Milan TV.
"We must respect those who have given a lot to Milan, he has never lacked respect for us. We are going our separate ways, but I can only wish him the best."
