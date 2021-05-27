Gianluigi Donnarumma and AC Milan are going our separate ways, reveals Paolo Maldini

While AC Milan have had a rather impressive season, things could have been even better for the Rossoneri with them sitting atop the Serie A table at one point. But with the Rossoneri making the cut for the Champions League for the first time in years, it does mean the 2020/21 season is a successful season for the club. Yet, with no agreement on Gianluigi Donnarumma’s contract, the 22-year-old’s future has been up in the air but that has changed as well.