Antonio Conte terminates his contract with Inter Milan after qualms over player sales

When reports emerged that Antonio Conte was considering leaving Inter Milan, it shocked many despite the fact that the Nerazzurri were preparing to sell a few players. However, that few will reportedly turn into €80 million worth of players this summer and it saw The Guardian report that Conte was unhappy at the decision. Reports further indicated that the Italian believed that his ambitions and the club's were at odds and it saw talks start to come to an agreement over mutual termination.