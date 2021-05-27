Antonio Conte terminates his contract with Inter Milan after qualms over player sales
Today at 10:05 AM
Amidst speculation, Inter Milan have confirmed that they’ve reached an agreement with Antonio Conte to part ways via mutual consent. This comes after reports indicated that Conte was unhappy at the fact that the Nerazzurri were looking to sell €80 million worth of players this summer.
When reports emerged that Antonio Conte was considering leaving Inter Milan, it shocked many despite the fact that the Nerazzurri were preparing to sell a few players. However, that few will reportedly turn into €80 million worth of players this summer and it saw The Guardian report that Conte was unhappy at the decision. Reports further indicated that the Italian believed that his ambitions and the club's were at odds and it saw talks start to come to an agreement over mutual termination.
That has now been confirmed by Inter Milan with them revealing that an agreement has been reached with Conte to leave not even a month after the club lifted the Serie A title. The former Juventus boss will receive a payout of €7 million as he had one year left on his €13 million contract with the club. However, while there has been no mention of a replacement Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi and former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri are in contention.
“FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Antonio Conte for the termination of his contract by mutual consent. The Club would like to thank Antonio for the extraordinary work that he has done, culminating in Inter’s 19th top-flight title. Antonio Conte will forever remain a part of our Club’s history,” reads the statement on the club’s website.
