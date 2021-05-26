Super League | UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona
Today at 5:02 PM
UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus over their attempts to launch a breakaway Super League. An ambitious project founded by the 12 top clubs of Europe, the Super League was suspended soon after with nine out of their twelve founders withdrawing.
The announcement came when 12 of the top football clubs took the world by storm when they announced their decision to create and be a part of an elite Super League, designed to drive more revenues and capture more “young audiences”. Following major backlash from fans, players and pundits alike, clubs were forced to take a U-turn on their decisions as the response was overwhelmingly negative.
Although the six English sides, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid have all tendered their resignation, the likes Barcelona, Real and Juventus are still said to be involved and have not given up on the initiative. Reports have revealed that despite several warnings, the trio of Barcelona president Joan Laporta, Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez still believe in the fruition of the plan.
It has seen an investigation by the UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary committee opened against the trio of European giants for a potential violation of UEFA's legal framework. Although no potential news has been received regarding the proceedings, much remains to be seen regarding the outcome of the investigation and whether the aforementioned teams will be eligible for next season’s Champions League or not as proclaimed by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin
"Following an investigation conducted by UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors in connection with the so-called 'Super League' project, disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus FC for a potential violation of UEFA's legal framework.Further information will be made available in due course," UEFA said, reported ESPN.
