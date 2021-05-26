Reports | Ibrahima Konate to sign for five-year deal with Liverpool after U21 Euros with France

Few defenders have shown the kind of potential that Ibrahima Konate has over the years but the 22-year-old has been very unlucky with injuries. Yet despite that, there are still many who consider the Frenchman to be better than his partner, with future Bayern Munich defender, Dayot Upamecano. That hasn’t seen interest in the RB Leipzig defender rise though although that has changed over the last few months with Liverpool keen on a move.