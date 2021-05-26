Reports | Ibrahima Konate to sign for five-year deal with Liverpool after U21 Euros with France
Today at 6:08 PM
According to ESPN, RB Leipzig’s Ibrahima Konate will sign for Liverpool on a five year contract after the U21 Euros is over with the Reds set to activate his release clause. The French defender has shown impressive potential despite his injuries with him thriving for Julian Nagelsmann’s side.
Few defenders have shown the kind of potential that Ibrahima Konate has over the years but the 22-year-old has been very unlucky with injuries. Yet despite that, there are still many who consider the Frenchman to be better than his partner, with future Bayern Munich defender, Dayot Upamecano. That hasn’t seen interest in the RB Leipzig defender rise though although that has changed over the last few months with Liverpool keen on a move.
The Reds have been looking for another center-back and with them not looking to activate the buyout clause in Ozan Kabak’s loan deal, Konate reportedly fits their bill. So much so, that ESPN has reported that the 22-year-old has already passed his medical with Jurgen Klopp’s side with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reporting that personal terms have already been agreed to. That was reportedly done and dusted in April with Liverpool set to trigger Konate’s €35m release clause soon.
The defender has signed a five year contract with the Reds and will join his new side after he finishes representing France at the U21 Euros during the off-season. The deal, reportedly, has taken this long because Liverpool needed to secure Champions League qualification in order to make the finances work for them especially since they’ll have to reportedly pay the release clause in one instalment.
Ibrahima Konaté to Liverpool, done deal. Medicals already completed days ago. #LFC are gonna trigger €35m release clause in the next days and announce the signing from RB Leipzig. Here we go confirmed. 🔴 #LFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 25, 2021
Personal terms agreed since April 23 - contract until June 2026. https://t.co/j4codIsBnD
