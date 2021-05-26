Reports | Antonio Conte and Inter Milan to part ways immediately following Serie A title win

With reports indicating that Inter Milan are in serious financial trouble, reports have indicated that it concerned Antonio Conte with the Italian unhappy that his ambitions didn’t coincide with the plans of the club. The Nerazzurri are reportedly looking to sell €80 million worth of talent this summer in order to cope with the financial issues and that goes against Conte’s plan. The former Juventus boss is keen on winning more with the club after winning the Serie A title this season and reportedly believes that it can be done with more investment.