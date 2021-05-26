Reports | Antonio Conte and Inter Milan to part ways immediately following Serie A title win
Today at 10:44 PM
According to Fabrizio Romano, Antonio Conte is set to leave Inter Milan weeks after winning the club’s first Scudetto in over a decade over with a reported difference in ambitions cited. The Nerazzurri pipped Juventus, Atalanta and AC Milan to the 2020/21 Serie A title with 91 points.
With reports indicating that Inter Milan are in serious financial trouble, reports have indicated that it concerned Antonio Conte with the Italian unhappy that his ambitions didn’t coincide with the plans of the club. The Nerazzurri are reportedly looking to sell €80 million worth of talent this summer in order to cope with the financial issues and that goes against Conte’s plan. The former Juventus boss is keen on winning more with the club after winning the Serie A title this season and reportedly believes that it can be done with more investment.
However, given the Serie A giants’ financial situation, Fabrizio Romano has reported that the duo have parted ways with them reaching an agreement earlier on Wednesday. The club will reportedly pay €7 million to Conte in order to part ways and are looking at Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi and former AC Milan and Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri to replace Conte. Romano also reported that the former Chelsea boss is unhappy with the fact that the club wants to sell their best players as he believed they could achieve even more.
The report also added that Conte wanted backing for more signings to improve the team even further and a greater chance to win more. This comes less than a month after Inter were confirmed as Serie A champions with them finishing twelve points above Atalanta.
Inter will announce in the next hours the separation from Antonio Conte. He’s gonna receive €7m. They decided to part ways because Conte wanted new signings and clear project to win again - Inter need to sell players for €80m profit this summer due to financial situation. 🚨🇮🇹— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 26, 2021
