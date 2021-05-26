Positive feeling that Ronald Koeman might even stay longer than 2021/22, proclaims Rob Jansen
Today at 6:11 PM
Rob Jansen, Ronald Koeman’s agent, believes that the Dutch manager could stay beyond the 2021/22 season as the Barcelona manager after a meeting with Barca president Joan Laporta. Koeman has been linked with the sack for more than a few months with the board unhappy with the performances.
While few expected Barcelona and Ronald Koeman to actually thrive in the 2020/21 season, the La Liga giants did manage to get over their teething problems and put up a title challenge. But their issues across the field proved too much to handle in the end with the club falling short on the penultimate day leaving Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid to battle for the title. While that has upset many fans, critics and even the Barcelona board, it has seen reports indicate that it could cost Koeman his job.
However, the Barcelona boss hasn’t been sacked yet although reports have indicated that there have been meetings ongoing between the Dutch manager and the board. It saw Rob Jansen reveal that the meeting was a positive and a constructive one between Koeman and the Barcelona president Joan Laporta. Koeman’s agent also added that there is a good chance that the former Everton boss could stay beyond the 2021/ 22 season even but they haven’t gotten that far yet.
“There was a positive atmosphere during the meeting and I personally left it with a good feeling. There was mutual respect. The feeling is even that positive that Ronald might even stay longer (than 2021-22). But we have not got this far yet, more conversations will follow," said Jansen, reported Goal.
