Positive feeling that Ronald Koeman might even stay longer than 2021/22, proclaims Rob Jansen

While few expected Barcelona and Ronald Koeman to actually thrive in the 2020/21 season, the La Liga giants did manage to get over their teething problems and put up a title challenge. But their issues across the field proved too much to handle in the end with the club falling short on the penultimate day leaving Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid to battle for the title. While that has upset many fans, critics and even the Barcelona board, it has seen reports indicate that it could cost Koeman his job.