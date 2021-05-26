Need to be adept to changing playing circumstances during matches, admits Anirudh Thapa

Today at 4:04 PM
Indian footballer Anirudh Thapa feels that he needs to be adept to changing playing circumstances during a match. The Indian football team is currently undergoing a preparatory camp in Qatar, ahead of their remaining 2022 World Cup Qualifiers that begins with a game against the hosts on June 3.
Anirudh Thapa is one of the mainstays in the Indian football team since making his international debut back in 2017. However, with the influx of top-brass talent from the grassroots, he is facing huge competition to retain his place in the playing XI. The playmaker is currently in Qatar, undergoing a preparatory camp in Qatar, ahead of India's remaining 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.
Anirudh was even part of India’s last match against UAE, where India lost 0-6 in their worst defeat in a decade. But, that mainly boils down to the fact that Igor Stimac fielded a second-string team. India is set to lock horns with Qatar on June 3 with a full-strength squad. Throwing light regarding his shortcomings, midfield general Anirudh Thapa feels that he needs to adapt to changing playing circumstances during a match.
“I need to convert more chances. Vision wise, I know I can do better. I need to be adept to the changing playing circumstances that arise during the match. For example, there may be phases where we need to play direct football during the match,” said Anirudh Thapa, as stated in an AIFF release.
“I need to push up front a bit more to help increase the numbers. But then, it should never be coming at the cost of me leaving a vacant hole in the midfield. I am learning how to balance it. I need to watch my back and go up,” he added.
Even though India is out of contention for a World Cup berth, the Blue Tigers can still make a cut to the 2023 AFC Asian Cup with a couple of wins. Following the Qatar tie, the Igor Stimac-coached side will be up against Bangladesh on June 7, followed by the last encounter on June 15, against Afghanistan.
