Manchester United players need to feel the taste of success, claims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Today at 9:57 PM
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that his Manchester United squad need to win a trophy or get the taste of success because that's the next step for them. The Red Devils finished second in the Premier League and face a chance to lift the Europa League trophy against Villarreal on Wednesday.
By not losing a single away game, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has created a team that has the potential to do great things but the Manchester United aren't a complete team. The Red Devils have improvements they have to make although with Bruno Fernandes as one of the stand out performers this season alongside Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani and co, the club has thrived. It's a key reason why the Red Devils finished the season second on the Premier League table and are in a Europa League final.
It does make the match up against Unai Emery's Villarreal rather interesting and it saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admit that his side needs to feel the taste of success, that feeling they get when a team wins trophies or anything. He also added that this group of players have been working together for a while and winning trophies are the next step for them.
"You go into every game as the next one is the most important one. This now is a final that happens to be at the end of a season. You can define the season after tomorrow. So far we've improved but we'll only all go home happy if we win. I think players, when they get the taste of success, when they win trophies, win something, it can go two ways; we've done it now and we can relax or, as I've had a few times, it just gives you more of that feeling," Solskjaer said, reported ESPN.
”You want more, you want it all the time, you want the feeling again with your teammates, with your club. This group of players has been working hard for a year, a year-and-a-half, together and it's the next step for them now to go and enjoy a game like this.”
