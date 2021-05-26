Harry Kane’s only focus is to win Euro 2020 with us, proclaims Gareth Southgate

Few will deny that Harry Kane has thrived this season with the Englishman one of the few bright lights shining in North London and this season proved to be one of the England captain's best ever. That was highlighted by his second Golden Boot and his first Playmaker of the Year award although his failure to win any major trophies with Tottenham have made Kane reevaluate his opportunities with reports indicating that the forward is looking to leave.

Although several reports suggest that a potential move to Manchester City may be on the cards, Gareth Southgate believes Kane's only focus now is on the Euros despite all the rumours and reports surrounding the 26-year-old's future. The England boss further added that while Kane has made a few statements and given interviews, that has to be put behind them with their sole focus to win the upcoming international tournament.

"I don't feel I need to have a conversation with Harry Kane regarding focus or professionalism. He has one goal whilst with us and that's to win the European Championship s. He knows how important that is at this moment in time. What's going on at his club is a matter for him and Tottenham. He's obviously made some statements in the last few days although in many respects that's out of the way now," Southgate said, reported ESPN.

"Talking across the board here, I think it's very unlikely that transfer deals will be done while we are away. That's different when we have our camps in September. Very often we are on that deadline moment and every now and then we've had to facilitate a medical or a meeting between a player and a manager. I'm very realistic about those things.We're not going to stop phones ringing -- we can't control conversations that are going on in private -- but I think most deals are done at the end of the tournaments or in the first week after the end of the season. I would expect anything across the board with our players to be after the tournament."