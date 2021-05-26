Daniel Ek is definitely going to try again with him keen on buying Arsenal, claims Patrick Vieira

However, with reports and rumours indicating that Ek has gone away, Patrick Vieira has refuted that and claimed that both Ek and the consortium are still there and waiting for their chance. The Arsenal legend further added that the Swedish billionaire is committed to buying the club and is more than willing to wait for his chance to do so. The Frenchman also confessed that in his opinion, the North London side are and have been going in the wrong direction and that needs to change.