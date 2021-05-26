Daniel Ek is definitely going to try again with him keen on buying Arsenal, claims Patrick Vieira
Today at 6:02 PM
Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira has revealed that Daniel Ek hasn’t gone anywhere with the Spotify owner keen on buying the North London club and is willing to wait. The Swedish billionaire has already had an offer put in but saw it get rejected by Arsenal’s current owner Stan Kroenke and his group.
Reports that Daniel Ek had made an offer shocked many Arsenal fans and critics alike especially after Stan Kroenke and his group confirmed that they had no plans of selling the club. But while the Spotify owner’s offer was rejected, it has seen fans come out in swarms against Kroenke with this the case for many a year. However, the club’s part in the Super League combined with a percivied lack of investment by their owners has seen the protest against the Kroenke’s grow and grow recently.
However, with reports and rumours indicating that Ek has gone away, Patrick Vieira has refuted that and claimed that both Ek and the consortium are still there and waiting for their chance. The Arsenal legend further added that the Swedish billionaire is committed to buying the club and is more than willing to wait for his chance to do so. The Frenchman also confessed that in his opinion, the North London side are and have been going in the wrong direction and that needs to change.
"Yeah, he's definitely going to try again, he's going to be there for quite a long time. He's a massive Arsenal fan - talking to him a couple of times, his desire and commitment to Arsenal would be fantastic. If the club is not for sale then there is nothing he can do, but he's going to wait, he wants to buy the club,” Vieira said, reported Goal.
"It would be really important because Arsenal is in a critical moment, and for me it is important for him to do his maximum to buy the club, because in the last couple of years they have not taken the right direction and it is time for a change."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.