Christophe Galtier steps down as Lille head coach amidst rumours of move to OGC Nice

The announcement came after Lille took part in an open-top bus parade in the centre of the city to celebrate the title win with fans on Tuesday. He had been expected to leave after new owners gained club control midway through the season and has been linked with a move to OGC Nice and Napoli since. The 54-year-old had a lot to say about his time with the club and admitted that he has already informed the club's president, Olivier Letang. He also added that he's proud of his time with Lille.