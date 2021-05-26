Being called up was special day but also little shock for me, admits Karim Benzema

"Deschamps didn't tell me. We talked a lot, it was a long conversation, but he never said to me: 'You'll be at the Euros.' The only thing he said was that we'd taken a big step together and that we'd see. We were face-to-face. We hadn't seen each other since 2015. It was good to talk, I've always gotten on well with him, after three minutes everything was back to normal,” he added.