Winning the Premier League should be the target and not second place, claims Harry Maguire
Today at 7:49 PM
Harry Maguire has expressed his views on the steady progress happening at Manchester United but believes that it’s not enough. The Red Devils finished in second place and 12 points behind champions Manchester City in the Premier League but face Villarreal with a chance to win the Europa League.
Manchester United has enjoyed a decent season with plenty of reflections which could prove to be useful to mount a potential title charge in the near future with a few changes to their side. However, the Red Devils still thrived with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Harry Maguire and a few others all playing a key role in the club producing far better results under the tutelage of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
However, with United a part of the title race half-way through the season, few expected them to finish twelve points champions Manchester City with fans and critics alike unhappy of what the club managed to produce. However, they aren't the only ones as while Harry Maguire confessed his delight at the way the club has changed and performed over the years, he believes that a club of Manchester United’s calibre cannot be satisfied with only a second-place finish.
"We've actually been on a good run ourselves and the run City have been on has just been incredible. You have got to give them credit. They broke away with something like 20-odd games on the bounce. We dropped some silly points in silly games. We know we can do better in some games and be a bit more ruthless in others and really have great belief in the bigger games that we can go and win that game. We've got to be winning Premier League titles. Second isn't good enough, and I'm sure the lads all agree on that," Maguire said, reported ESPN.
