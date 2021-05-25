Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola named LMA Manager of the Year
Today at 5:06 PM
Pep Guardiola has been named the League Managers Association's Manager of the Year after guiding Manchester City to Premier League and League Cup glory. The Catalan was rewarded for guiding the Cityzens to a double with the prospect of more to come in the upcoming Champions League final.
Despite a shaky start to the season, Pep Guardiola somehow managed to turn things around for Manchester City and ensured that the Cityzens would walk away from the 2020/21 season with another league title to their name. It has seen more than a few critics and fans praise the Spaniard's job with the club and Guardiola's praise has been capped with the City boss named the League Manager Association's (LMA) manager of the year award.
The Cityzens won the title by 12 points, beat Tottenham in the League Cup final and could cap a stunning season by beating Chelsea in the Champions League final. It saw Guardiola praise the professionalism and teamwork of his players, coaches and staff alike which made it possible for him to win this coveted individual award for a second time. He also added that he's delighted to win the award for the second time and is lucky to have such a great team.
“I am delighted to win the LMA Manager of the Year award for the second time. It is, for me, such a special trophy to win because it is voted for by my fellow managers. An award like this is only possible though if a manager is surrounded by top professionals. My players have been fantastic – their dedication and professionalism never wavered, even in a season that has been the most challenging we have ever faced,” Guardiola said, reported by BBC.
"And my staff are also deserving of the highest praise. I am so lucky to have a team of people who give everything they have every single day to make sure Manchester City are the best we can be. This award is dedicated to and shared with them."
