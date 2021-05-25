Have to value everything that we achieved this season at Juventus, proclaims Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has been vocal about his sensational achievements at Juventus amidst rumours of him being linked to other clubs. The 36-year-old has been key for the Old Lady this season as he led them to the Coppa Italia and Italian Super Cup while netting 35 goals across all competitions.

Becoming the fastest man to reach 100 goals for the Biaconeri, Cristiano Ronaldo has left another mark on another record-setting stint of a truly remarkable career. In a cryptic post on Instagram, Ronaldo has reflected on the trajectory of his achievements and the mark he has left, playing for Manchester United, Real Madrid and now Juventus. Although the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is under contract in Turin for another 12 months, rumours suggest that a new challenge has been mooted.

It has seen the forward linked with various spots, from Manchester to Madrid via MLS. But it’s all speculation at the moment as nothing has been confirmed at the moment although Ronaldo exclaimed that he has hit the targets he set out when making a stunning switch from Spain to Italy in the summer of 2018. He also admitted that everything the club have won this season has to be valued especially given how hard it is to win in Italy.

"The life and career of any top player are made of ups and downs. Year after year, we face fantastic teams, with extraordinary players and ambitious goals, so we always have to give our best to keep ourselves at excellent levels. This year we couldn’t win Serie A, congratulations to Inter for the well-deserved title. However, I have to value everything that we achieved this season at Juventus, both in collective and individual terms," Ronaldo said on Instagram.

"The Italian Super Cup, the Italian Cup and the Serie A Top Scorer trophy fill me with happiness, mainly due to the difficulty they carry with them, in a country where nothing is easy to win. With these achievements, I reached a goal that I had set myself since the first day I arrived in Italy: to win the Championship, the Cup and the Super Cup, and also to be Best Player and Top Scorer in this great football country filled with tremendous players, giant clubs and its very own football culture."

The 36-year-old is still considered to be amongst the best in the planet and could potentially leave the club but has already left his mark on not just Italy but in Spain, England and even Portugal over the years. It saw Ronaldo admit that he doesn't chase records but it's the other way around because football for him, has always been a "collective game" with the team helping the individual overcoming everything.

"I’ve already said that I don’t chase records, records chase me. For those who don't understand what I mean by this, it’s very simple: football is a collective game, but it is through individual overcoming that we help our teams achieve their goals. It is always looking for more and more on the field, working more and more off the field, that records eventually emerge and collective titles become inevitable, some being the natural consequence of the other.

"So, I'm very proud with this fact that has been widely replicated in recent days: Champion in England, Spain and Italy; Cup winner in England, Spain and Italy; Super Cup winner in England, Spain and Italy; Best Player in England, Spain and Italy; Best Scorer in England, Spain and Italy; Over 100 goals for a club in England, Spain and Italy. Nothing compares to the feeling of knowing that I’ve left my mark in the countries where I’ve played, and that I gave joy to the fans of the clubs I represented," he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)