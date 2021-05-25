Germany announce Hansi Flick as their new head coach after postponed Euro 2020

“Everything happened very quickly, especially signing the contract, but I’m really happy to be the Germany head coach from autumn. The season has just finished and the last two years at FC Bayern have left their mark on me. The team spirit and attitude of the players were excellent and I will take plenty with me that will help my work in my new role. I’m really excited because of the class of players we have in Germany, especially the youngsters," Flick told DFB's official website.