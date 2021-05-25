Germany announce Hansi Flick as their new head coach after postponed Euro 2020
Today at 3:47 PM
The German Football Association (DFB) has announced Hansi Flick as the new head coach of the German national team on a two-year contract. The former Bayern Munich coach will succeed current coach Joachim Loew after the postponed Euro 2020, with whom he won the World Cup as an assistant in 2014.
Hansi Flick has finally achieved his dream of coaching the German national team with the DFB confirming the move earlier today. Having led Bayern Munich to the sextuple, Flick has been on the lookout for a new challenge and the prospect of leading the German side was impossible to ignore. It proved to be a big enough opportunity for Hansi Flick in itself with the motivation to test his capability elsewhere proved to be a big factor in agreeing and taking up the responsibility of coaching the national team.
Flick will take over from Joachim Loew who will step down as the Die Mannschaft's head coach after the postponed 2020 Euros and replace the man with whom he won the 2014 World Cup with as an assistant coach. The news was made official in a tweet released by the German national team's official Twitter account and Flick conveyed his joy and shock at replacing Low post the Euro 2020.
“Everything happened very quickly, especially signing the contract, but I’m really happy to be the Germany head coach from autumn. The season has just finished and the last two years at FC Bayern have left their mark on me. The team spirit and attitude of the players were excellent and I will take plenty with me that will help my work in my new role. I’m really excited because of the class of players we have in Germany, especially the youngsters," Flick told DFB's official website.
"We’ve got every reason to be optimistic about future tournaments, including the home EUROs in 2024. From experience, I know that Oliver Bierhoff will be a strong, trustworthy partner and that the staff behind the scenes will help to ensure that we won’t need too long to get going. I’m also looking forward to implementing some of my ideas for the national team and the academy. At the moment, though, what happens in September is not important – I will have a detailed report in August ready.
"What matters right now is the upcoming tournament and I would like to wish Jogi Löw, Marcus Sorg, Andy Köpke and the team the best of luck. Jogi Löw more than deserves a great finish to his wonderful career as national coach," he added/
BREAKING: Hansi #Flick will become the new Germany national team head coach following @EURO2020 ✍️#DieMannschaft pic.twitter.com/2CpxjIsQSn— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) May 25, 2021
