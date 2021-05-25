Gareth Southgate names provisional 33 man squad for England's 2020 Euro campaign
Today at 5:38 PM
Gareth Southgate has named England’s provisional squad for the postponed Euro 2020 with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jude Bellingham, Ollie Watkins and co making the cut alongside the regulars. The Three Lions have been placed in Group D for the tournament alongside Croatia, Scotland and Czech Republic.
Owing to the postponement of Euro 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, international coaches from all over the world are naming their 26 man squad for the fast approaching tournament. Starting from 11th June onwards, UEFA has allowed coaches to include a revised 26 players instead of 23 players with this done in order to help players cope after what has been a congested and tiring season.
But selections for a balanced squad has provided Southgate with a major headache especially after the form and performances of more than a few English players over the course of the season. It has seen Southgate delay naming his full-squad with UEFA handing a final date of June 1st. However, the England boss has named a 33 man provisional squad for the postponed Euro 2020 which includes a few shock names as well as a few regulars with Trent Alexander-Arnold making the cut.
He is joined by Aaron Ramsdale, Ollie Watkins, Ben Godfrey, Ben White, James Ward-Prowse, Sam Johnstone and Bukayo Saka as the comparatively new faces with Harry Maguire, Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, Jadon Sancho, Harry Kane and co all in as the regulars. However, there is no place for Fikayo Tomori, Tammy Abraham, James Maddison and a few others in the 33 man squad. England will face Austria and Romania in pre-tournament friendlies before they start the tournament with a game against Croatia on June 13th.
Ahead of naming his final #EURO2020 squad next week, Gareth Southgate has selected 33 players to join up with the #ThreeLions from this weekend as our preparations for this summer's tournament get under way.— England (@England) May 25, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Marcus Rashford
- Gareth Southgate
- Uefa Euro 2020
- English Premier League
- Bundesliga
- La Liga
- England Football Team
- Manchester United
- Borussia Dortmund
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.