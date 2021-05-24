Sergio Ramos dropped from Spain’s 24 man Euro 2020 squad with Aymeric Laporte included
Today at 4:49 PM
In a tweet announcing their final 24 man squad, Luis Enrique has shocked many Spain fans by dropping Sergio Ramos and other Real Madrid players with Aymeric Laporte making the cut. The real Madrid captain has won 180 caps for the Furia Rojas but has struggled with injuries this season.
With the league seasons finally over and only two games left before clubs can officially draw their curtains on the 2020/21 season, it has seen international managers rush to name their squads for the postponed Euro 2020. UEFA has set a May 25th deadline for all squads to be announced and confirmed which has many fans and critics up in the air as to who will make the cut. But while Belgian, the Netherlands, Scotland and a few others have all named their squads, there are a few major sides who haven’t done it yet.
Spain changed that earlier today when Luis Enrique announced his team for the postponed Euro 2020 and the Spanish head coach dropped a few bombs. That included picking no Real Madrid players, with Sergio Ramos a major omission with Enrique opting to pick Aymeric Laporte, Eric Garcia, Pau Torres, Diego Llorente and co instead. Not only that, three Barcelona players make the cut alongside several from the Premier League including Brighton’s Robert Sanchez and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Adama Traore.
When asked about the omission of Sergio Ramos, Enrique admitted that the reason behind it was due to the lack of game-time the Real Madrid captain has had this season. He also added that he informed the defender about his decision last night and told Ramos to fight his way back into the team.
"Ramos has not been able to compete this season, he has not been able to train with the group. I called him last night, it was difficult and hard. I clearly see that it’s a complicated decision. I recommended that he be selfish and that he regains his level to play in his club and in the national team,” Enrique said, reported Goal.
🚨 OFICIAL | ¡¡¡NUESTRA SELECCIÓN!!!— Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) May 24, 2021
🇪🇸 Estos son los 24 futbolistas que defenderán los colores de la @SeFutbol en la #EURO2020.
💪🏻 ¡¡Vuestro grito de ánimo será nuestra energía en la lucha por el Campeonato de Europa!!#SomosEspaña #SomosFederación pic.twitter.com/KY87e0im3p
