Sergio Ramos dropped from Spain’s 24 man Euro 2020 squad with Aymeric Laporte included

With the league seasons finally over and only two games left before clubs can officially draw their curtains on the 2020/21 season, it has seen international managers rush to name their squads for the postponed Euro 2020. UEFA has set a May 25th deadline for all squads to be announced and confirmed which has many fans and critics up in the air as to who will make the cut. But while Belgian, the Netherlands, Scotland and a few others have all named their squads, there are a few major sides who haven’t done it yet.