Sergio Aguero is close to signing for club of my heart, Barcelona, admits Pep Guardiola

However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet despite transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirming a two year deal in place but that changed on the final day of the Premier League season. It saw Pep Guardiola confirm that Aguero is “close to agreeing a deal for the club of my heart” with him later confirming it is Barcelona. He also added that he’s sure that the 32-year-old City legend is going to enjoy his time with the La Liga side and the club are going to improve with him on the field.