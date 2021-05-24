Sergio Aguero is close to signing for club of my heart, Barcelona, admits Pep Guardiola
Today at 2:31 PM
In his post match interview, Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola confirmed Sergio Aguero’s move to Barcelona and admitted that the forward is close to signing for the La Liga giants. The 32-year-old will leave the Etihad Stadium when his contract expires this summer after the Champions league final.
With Manchester City confirming months ago that Sergio Aguero was set to leave at the end of his contract with the club, the Argentine’s future post the Etihad has been in turmoil with him linked to every side across Europe. That includes Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid and even a potential move to Italy. However, reports indicated that Barcelona were the closest to signing Aguero with the chance to play alongside Lionel Messi potentially hard to turn down for the 32-year-old.
However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet despite transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirming a two year deal in place but that changed on the final day of the Premier League season. It saw Pep Guardiola confirm that Aguero is “close to agreeing a deal for the club of my heart” with him later confirming it is Barcelona. He also added that he’s sure that the 32-year-old City legend is going to enjoy his time with the La Liga side and the club are going to improve with him on the field.
"Maybe I reveal a secret. Maybe he is close to agreeing a deal for the club of my heart - for Barcelona. He is going to be playing alongside the best player of all time, Messi. I'm pretty sure he is going to enjoy. And maybe Barcelona are stronger and stronger with him on the pitch," Guardiola told the BBC's Match of the Day.
