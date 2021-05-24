Juventus are on right path and I’ve improved along the way, claims Andrea Pirlo
Today at 4:14 PM
Despite all the criticism, Andrea Pirlo believes that Juventus are on the right path and that he has evolved as the season has move along despite it being a complicated year. The Old Lady finished in a Champions League spot but needed Napoli to draw their game in order to finish fourth.
While nobody expected much from Juventus, especially after they hired rookie manager Andrea Pirlo to lead them for the 2020/21 season, the Old Lady somehow managed to finish in a Champions League spot. That is despite things going against the club with them struggling to find their footing for most of the season including an early European exit and the club’s lack of a Serie A title challenge.
It saw Inter Milan, Atalanta and AC Milan battle it out for the Scudetto with Juventus in transition, trying to figure their way out. However, despite all the criticism and rumours of a potential sacking, Andrea Pirlo believes that the club are on the right path with him at the helm. The Juventus boss further added that it has taken him time to adjust and figure out his way at the club but things have improved as the season dragged on.
“I never had fear. It took me a while to create that routine for the training sessions. It took some time to make the lads understand what I wanted, it was not easy to step in with so many champions, but everyone has helped me," Pirlo told DAZN.
“I’ve improved, it was a complicated season, but it was useful for my development. We are on the right path as long as we help each other and run all together for the target. We lacked all these things many times this season. In the end, we achieved the result [of Champions League qualification]. If we start again together next season, we’ll have a solid base."
