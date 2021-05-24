Juventus are on right path and I’ve improved along the way, claims Andrea Pirlo

It saw Inter Milan, Atalanta and AC Milan battle it out for the Scudetto with Juventus in transition, trying to figure their way out. However, despite all the criticism and rumours of a potential sacking, Andrea Pirlo believes that the club are on the right path with him at the helm. The Juventus boss further added that it has taken him time to adjust and figure out his way at the club but things have improved as the season dragged on.