Aurelio De Laurentiis confirms that Napoli have parted ways with Gennaro Gattuso

In what has been the worst kept secrets in Italian football, Napoli have finally confirmed that they have parted ways with Gennaro Gattuso. The former AC Milan boss has been on the outs with the club since the start of the year especially after a bad turn of games saw rumours and reports indicate that Gattuso was set to be fired. While that didn’t materialize, the Italian has been on thin ice since, especially with Napoli’s owner Aurelio De Laurentiis reportedly looking for a replacement.