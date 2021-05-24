Aurelio De Laurentiis confirms that Napoli have parted ways with Gennaro Gattuso
Today at 2:32 PM
Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis confirmed that Gennaro Gattuso will be leaving the club at the end of this season with the club set to look for a new manager. Gattuso led the Partenopei to the Coppa Italia in 2020 but struggled this season with the club only finishing in a Europa League spot.
In what has been the worst kept secrets in Italian football, Napoli have finally confirmed that they have parted ways with Gennaro Gattuso. The former AC Milan boss has been on the outs with the club since the start of the year especially after a bad turn of games saw rumours and reports indicate that Gattuso was set to be fired. While that didn’t materialize, the Italian has been on thin ice since, especially with Napoli’s owner Aurelio De Laurentiis reportedly looking for a replacement.
De Laurentiis confirmed the move in a tweet after Napoli’s draw against mid-table Hellas Verona which means they dropped out of contention for Champions League and will play in the Europa League next term. The move was also, later, confirmed by Napoli’s official twitter page, with De Laurentiis thanking Gattuso for his work and wished him success in the future.
"Dear Rino, I am happy to have spent almost two seasons with you. Thank you for your work and I wish you success wherever you go. A hug also to your wife and children," De Laurentiis wrote on Twitter after the game.
Grazie Mister! pic.twitter.com/pt5BhpMm6a— Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) May 23, 2021
Caro Rino, sono felice di aver trascorso quasi due stagioni con te. Ringraziandoti per il lavoro svolto, ti auguro successi ovunque tu vada. Un abbraccio anche a tua moglie e ai tuoi figli. Aurelio De Laurentiis— AurelioDeLaurentiis (@ADeLaurentiis) May 23, 2021
- Gennaro Gattuso
- Aurelio De Laurentiis
- Serie A
- Champions League
- Uefa Europa League
- Napoli
- Juventus Fc
- Ac Milan
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.