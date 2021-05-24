 user tracker image
sport iconFootball

    More Options

    Aurelio De Laurentiis confirms that Napoli have parted ways with Gennaro Gattuso

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Gennaro Gattuso replaced Carlo Ancelotti in 2019

    Twitter

    Aurelio De Laurentiis confirms that Napoli have parted ways with Gennaro Gattuso

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:32 PM

    Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis confirmed that Gennaro Gattuso will be leaving the club at the end of this season with the club set to look for a new manager. Gattuso led the Partenopei to the Coppa Italia in 2020 but struggled this season with the club only finishing in a Europa League spot.

    In what has been the worst kept secrets in Italian football, Napoli have finally confirmed that they have parted ways with Gennaro Gattuso. The former AC Milan boss has been on the outs with the club since the start of the year especially after a bad turn of games saw rumours and reports indicate that Gattuso was set to be fired. While that didn’t materialize, the Italian has been on thin ice since, especially with Napoli’s owner Aurelio De Laurentiis reportedly looking for a replacement.

    De Laurentiis confirmed the move in a tweet after Napoli’s draw against mid-table Hellas Verona which means they dropped out of contention for Champions League and will play in the Europa League next term. The move was also, later, confirmed by Napoli’s official twitter page, with De Laurentiis thanking Gattuso for his work and wished him success in the future.

    "Dear Rino, I am happy to have spent almost two seasons with you. Thank you for your work and I wish you success wherever you go. A hug also to your wife and children," De Laurentiis wrote on Twitter after the game.

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down