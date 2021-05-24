Always been happy here so we’ll discuss with PSG and see what happens, reveals Kylian Mbappe
Today at 4:24 PM
In light of him potentially leaving, Kylian Mbappe has admitted that he is happy in Paris and is open to discussing a potential future that includes him staying at the club going forward. The Frenchman is one of the best players in the world but has less than a year left on his current contract.
Speculation about both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe’s futures have been rife but with the Brazilian signing a new contract, the Frenchman’s future is now the only one left. The forward has a year left on his current deal with Paris Saint-Germain and it does have many fans and critics alike that the former AS Monaco star could potentially leave this summer. That is especially amidst rumours of a potential move to some of Europe’s biggest sides with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and a few others all interested.
However, with speculation raging on without a care in the world, Mbappe has finally opened up and he admitted that he loves Paris Saint-Germain and has a deep connection to the club. The Frenchman also added that he is grateful for whatever they have done for him but wants to win and wants to be backed by a solid project going forward. Not only that, Mbappe also confessed that there will be a discussion in the near future over his future in Paris
"Everyone knows I have a deep connection to the club. I want to thank them because when I come here I am no one. They gave me more confidence than I deserved. I have always been grateful to the officers and the club,” Mbappe said, reported Goal.
"What I want is to win, and for there to be a solid project around me. It is the most important. I eat and live football and the sports project is very important. There is only one club that wins the Champions League every year, but you have to feel that you are leaving with a team that wants to win.
"We will discuss with the club and we will see what will happen. Either way, I've always been happy here. I understand that everyone is waiting for my answer. We’ll do things in order."
