AFC Champions League has given me confidence to perform well at the highest level, admits Glan Martins

Today at 2:44 PM
FC Goa star Glan Martins feels that his experience in the AFC Champions League has given him confidence to perform at the highest level and he is up for the challenge with the national team. The 26-year old was inducted into India’s 28-member squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.
After a few seasons with Goa-based clubs like Sporting Clube and Churchill Brothers, Glan Martins caught the attention of ISL outfits ATK-Mohun Bagan, ahead of the 2020-21 season. However, midway through the season, the midfielder was considered a surplus and eventually deported to FC Goa.
It was during the latter half of the season that he flourished with the ‘Gaurs’ and helped them secure a top-four finish. But his biggest takeaway was the way he played in the 2021 AFC Champions League, helping his side claim three points by virtue of draws against Al-Rayyan (Qatar) and Al-Wahada (UAE).
Owing to his stellar display at the continental event he earned a national call-up for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers, in Qatar. The footballer is up for the challenge and feels that the AFC Champions League experience has given him the confidence to perform at the highest level.
“The AFC Champions League has given me the confidence to perform at the highest level. We have played among the best teams in Asia, so it will help me a lot in the national team," said Glan Martins, as reported by TOI.
“I was giving my best every time I got on the pitch. It didn’t matter whether it was in training or a match. I have put in a lot of hard work all these years and got a call-up. Now it’s time to prove myself at the highest level," added the footballer.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.