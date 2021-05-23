Cristiano Ronaldo might play at Sporting CP soon, claims Frederico Varandas
Sporting CP president Frederico Varandas strongly believes that there’s a chance that Cristiano Ronaldo is destined to come back to where it all started in the near future. The former Real Madrid star has been in prolific form this season with 35 goals across all competitions for Juventus.
Cristiano Ronaldo's career trajectory has been well documented with the Portuguese legend thriving at nearly every side he has ever played for. That includes Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid and now Juventus with trophy laden spells nearly everywhere he has gone. Not only that, his insane consistency for every club combined with his accolades over the years will see Ronaldo go down as arguably one of the greatest footballers and one of the most decorated players in the history of modern football.
But that's his future with Ronaldo's present still up in the air especially with Juventus struggling on a financial level. It has seen the 36-year-old linked with a move to PSG, and even back to Real Madrid although Juventus are adamant that there will be no move. But Sporting CP has arrived onto the scene as a shock contender and Frederico Varandas believes that Ronaldo will make his way back to José Alvalade Stadium this summer. The Sporting President further added that Ronaldo also congratulated them on winning the Liga Nos.
"I think he will play here one day. Cristiano was among the first to send me a message to congratulate us for the championship victory. Now, however, he has another year on his contract with Juve and I know he wants to continue competing to win the Champions League. Obviously, his return here depends on him: in addition to being a great player, Cristiano is a great fan of Sporting," Varandas said, reported Goal.
