Cristiano Ronaldo might play at Sporting CP soon, claims Frederico Varandas

Cristiano Ronaldo's career trajectory has been well documented with the Portuguese legend thriving at nearly every side he has ever played for. That includes Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid and now Juventus with trophy laden spells nearly everywhere he has gone. Not only that, his insane consistency for every club combined with his accolades over the years will see Ronaldo go down as arguably one of the greatest footballers and one of the most decorated players in the history of modern football.