2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | India team starts training after entire squad tests negative for Covid-19

The Indian national football team is scheduled to play their remaining 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in Qatar, in June. After two sets of Covid-19 tests undergone by the players and the support staff, the entire unit left for Qatar earlier this week.

The entire contingent was under mandatory quarantine since Wednesday, with them waiting for the reports of the tests conducted after reaching the gulf nation. As per the recent developments, the Indian team have started training after each of the members, including support staff has tested negative for Covid-19.

"Yes, all the 28 players and support staff tested negative in the tests done after their arrival," said AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das, to PTI.

The Indian squad is supposed to train inside a bio-bubble in the build-up to the first match of the tour against Qatar, on June 3. The Blue Tigers will lock horns with Bangladesh on June 7 and conclude with their game against Afghanistan on June 15. Even though India is out of contention for a World Cup quota, they can still make a cut to the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.