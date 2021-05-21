Reports | Barcelona set to sign Sergio Aguero on free-transfer from Manchester City

A veteran Premier League player, Sergio Aguero has been one of the most consistent strikers of his time proving to be the catalyst for Manchester City on several occasions. But with age and injuries catching up to the Cityzens' all-time leading goalscorer, it will see him bring an end to his career with the club at the end of this season with Aguero leaving as a free-agent. But his career isn't over yet as the Argentine has been linked with a move to Barcelona despite being a the ripe age of 32.