Reports | Barcelona set to sign Sergio Aguero on free-transfer from Manchester City
Today at 7:20 PM
According to ESPN, Barcelona are working on a deal to finalise and secure the services of Sergio Aguero on a free-transfer with the Argentine leaving Manchester City. The former Atletico Madrid striker has thrived in Manchester over the last decade and has netted 258 goals for City.
A veteran Premier League player, Sergio Aguero has been one of the most consistent strikers of his time proving to be the catalyst for Manchester City on several occasions. But with age and injuries catching up to the Cityzens' all-time leading goalscorer, it will see him bring an end to his career with the club at the end of this season with Aguero leaving as a free-agent. But his career isn't over yet as the Argentine has been linked with a move to Barcelona despite being a the ripe age of 32.
ESPN, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, have reported that securing the services of Aguero could work as an added opportunity for Lionel Messi to renew his contract at Barcelona too.Not only that, the report has indicated that a two-year contract is in works for the Argentinian with sources reporting that Aguero could link up with his teammates at Camp Nou immediately after the Champions League final.
Barcelona have been desperately in search of a number 9 since Luis Suarez was forced out and signed for Atletico Madrid but reports have indicated that club president Joan Laporta believes that Aguero's potential arrival could prove to be a great opportunity for the La Liga giants partly because of his experience and partly because of the no fee. It should also be remembered that Barcelona came close to signing Aguero in 2014, but instead opted for the likes of Luis Suarez.
Sergio Agüero is set to accept Barcelona contract bid until June 2023, salary lower than €10m - he hopes to complete last details and sign after the UCL final, it’s up to Barça board. 🇦🇷 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 20, 2021
Barça also confirmed to Depay they’re offering him a contract until 2023 or 2024. 🇳🇱 https://t.co/BPVr4sDEQb
