Nuno Espírito Santo to leave Wolverhampton Wanderers after four years as manager

Nuno Espirito has been a force to be reckoned with at Wolves. Since his inclusion in 2017, he earned a Premier League promotion in their first season. Securing the championship title with two games to spare, Nuno has been an excellent match for the Wolves squad. He achieved back to back seventh-place finishes in the Premier League, setting a precedent for other newly promoted teams. Last but not the least, he guided Wolves to the Europa League quarter-finals as well which has been a huge bonus for the club as a whole.