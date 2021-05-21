Nuno Espírito Santo to leave Wolverhampton Wanderers after four years as manager
Wolverhampton Wanderers has revealed that Nuno Espirito Santo will leave the club by mutual consent after spending four seasons at the club. The former Porto star had signed for the club in 2017 and has since taken them to new and improved heights, finishing 7th, highest in the club’s history.
Nuno Espirito has been a force to be reckoned with at Wolves. Since his inclusion in 2017, he earned a Premier League promotion in their first season. Securing the championship title with two games to spare, Nuno has been an excellent match for the Wolves squad. He achieved back to back seventh-place finishes in the Premier League, setting a precedent for other newly promoted teams. Last but not the least, he guided Wolves to the Europa League quarter-finals as well which has been a huge bonus for the club as a whole.
With the departure being announced, Nuno expressed his welfare and love for the local city by donating 250,000 pounds of his own money to tackle the never ending issue of poverty. Several options are touted as potential replacements for Nuno with Bruno Lage, ex-Benfica manager, at the top of the list alongside Sergio Conceicao, but nothing has been finalised at this point. The club also confirmed that Wolves’ last game of the season, against Manchester United, will be Nuno Espirito Santo’s final at the helm.
“Since the first day we arrived at Compton, our ambition was to make a positive change and push this football club forward, and I am proud to say that we did that every single day. We achieved our goals, we did it with passion and we did it together,” Nuno told Wolves’ official website.
“Firstly, I want to thank the supporters, who have all played such an important part in helping us reach new heights for Wolves, and the people of the city, who embraced us and made us feel at home. I, of course, want to thank all of the staff at Wolves, for their support and total commitment, every single day.
“Most importantly, I want to thank each-and-every player that we’ve worked with since the day we started, for their loyalty, their dedication, hard work and talent. They are the ones who have made this amazing journey possible for us. Sunday will be a very emotional day, but I am so happy that the fans will be back in Molineux and we can share one last special moment together, as one pack.”
After four seasons at the club, this Sunday will be Nuno Espirito Santo’s final game in charge of Wolves.— Wolves (@Wolves) May 21, 2021
Thank you, Nuno.
🐺
