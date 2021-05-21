Nothing has been done with any team as my focus lies on Euros, proclaims Memphis Depay
Today at 7:47 PM
Memphis Depay has revealed that Barcelona are not the only club looking to secure his services but added that his focus right now is on the postponed Euro 2020. The Netherlands international has netted 22 goals and 10 assists across all competitions for Olympique Lyonnais this season.
Ever since his departure from Manchester United, Memphis Depay has become a force to reckon at Lyon with him becoming a talismanic presence of the club. A highly-rated forward, Depay has been a long-standing source of interest for Ronald Koeman when he took over Barcelona, with a move nearly completed last summer. But Barcelona's finances and the La Liga's salary rules prevented that from happening but the forward could yet leave.
The 27-year-old's current contract with Lyon does expire at the end of the 2020/21 season and there has been no reports of a potential extension and it has seen the forward linked with moves to Bayern Munich, Italy and especially with a move to Spain. But while Depay did confirm the interest from Barcelona, in a recent interview, the Dutch international also added that they are not the only club running to secure his services.
"Barcelona has shown interest in me, but they are not the only ones who have been interested. At the moment, nothing has been done with any team. First I want to focus on the Euro. The decision regarding my future deserves a time of reflection. I would not have liked not to end my contract at Lyon. Right now I enjoy my freedom and football," Depay said, reported by Goal.
"Lyon will be in my heart, a part of my life. I thought about adding a tattoo: a souvenir or a date. Coming here was a great decision. People would say to me: ‘Why are you leaving Manchester United? A new coach will arrive, you in the biggest club in the world. In their place, I would have been sad to see a player wasting good years by staying at a big club and playing too little. There, I lost my joy, and my football. Here, I found them."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.