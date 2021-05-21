Joining Manchester City will be like early Christmas for Harry Kane, proclaims Wayne Bridge
Today at 7:10 PM
Wayne Bridge has made his thoughts known and believes that Harry Kane, who is looking for a new challenge, is primed to join Manchester City. A dominant striking force to reckon with, Kane has excelled this season and is in contention to win the Golden Boot with 22 goals, level with Mohamed Salah.
The Premier League has witnessed one of the most consistent strikers in Harry Kane for nearly nine years now. A talisman for his squad, Kane rarely fails to miss his targets but failure to win any major trophies on a bigger platform with Tottenham have seen the forward reevaluate his opportunities as he keeps looking for greener pastures elsewhere. The 27-year-old has grown frustrated over the club's inability to compete at the highest level, having seen his side fall out of contention to secure Champions League football for next season.
Although Spurs have been previously reluctant to entertain any bids for the England international, reports and an interview by Kane could see the Englishman leave this summer with the interested parties numbering in the thousands. However, Wayne Bridge believes that while he would love to see the Tottenham forward at Chelsea, the move to Stamford Bridge might be scuppered because Manchester City could swoop in first. The former Chelsea man also added that Kane would be perfect for City and vice-versa.
"I’d love to see him at Chelsea and Roman Abramovich can afford him, but I have a feeling that he will end up going to Manchester City. Pep Guardiola being there might influence his decision to join City. City want and need a striker so I think he will end up there. Kane and Aguero are slightly different players but one thing they’ve got in common is they love scoring goals. I had the pleasure of playing with Aguero, he’s such a great goalscorer and Kane has shown he can do that as well, so on that basis," Bridge said, reported Goal.
"I think he’s a great replacement for him. The players that Kane can have around him at City - De Bruyne, Mahrez, Foden, Sterling - it’s like Christmas coming early for him. Manchester City have just won the league, so that and the players that they have could end up swaying Kane them. The players they’ve got and the way they’ve been playing could make him lean towards them."
