Columbia no longer co-hosts for Copa America with Argentina set to take over

But things have taken an even worse turn with the Argentina Football Association, the AFA, releasing a statement that has confirmed that football in the country has been suspended until 30th of May in order to help combat the second wave of the Covid 19 pandemic that has hit the country. That has put a damper on Argentina potentially hosting the tournament on it's own although there have been no official statements released by CONMEBOL regarding this new development, with Columbia reportedly asking for it to be moved to November.