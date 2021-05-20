Saudi Arabia football federation formally asks FIFA for World Cups every two years

While the FIFA World Cup has always been held every four years, Sepp Blatter, more than 20 years ago, floated the idea in the past to hold it every two years. However, while the then FIFA president was eventually sacked and replaced by Gianni Infantino, the Italian believes that a World Cup can be held every two years although that has only applied to the Women’s edition. But reports have indicated that things are changing especially after Saudi Arabia’s latest proposal.