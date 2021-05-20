Saudi Arabia football federation formally asks FIFA for World Cups every two years
Yesterday at 7:23 PM
According to ESPN, and others, Saudi Arabia’s football federation has officially and formally asked FIFA to look into staging World Cups biennially for both men and women. The World Cup takes place every four years but FIFA president Gianni Infantino believes that one could be held every two years.
While the FIFA World Cup has always been held every four years, Sepp Blatter, more than 20 years ago, floated the idea in the past to hold it every two years. However, while the then FIFA president was eventually sacked and replaced by Gianni Infantino, the Italian believes that a World Cup can be held every two years although that has only applied to the Women’s edition. But reports have indicated that things are changing especially after Saudi Arabia’s latest proposal.
According to ESPN, FIFA have confirmed that the Saudi Arabia football federation has submitted a proposal to have a biennial World Cup for both men and women. The proposal has “requested a feasibility study to be carried out on the impact” on playing both the World Cups every two years. The report has further added that the proposal could be put to all 211 member federations during the FIFA annual meeting.
Furthermore, this has been mooted in the past before but with a separate proposal from Jamaica to have a women’s football competition to be prepared with the possibility of adding a new tournament.
