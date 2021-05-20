My ultimate goal is to be winning trophies every season while scoring goals, proclaims Harry Kane
Yesterday at 7:34 PM
Amidst rumour of a potential move away, Harry Kane has confessed that his ultimate goal is to consistently win trophies and break scoring records like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The forward is considered to be one of the best in the world but team success has evaded him at Tottenham.
With well over 335 appearances for Tottenham to his name, few would deny that Harry Kane has been a resounding success for the North London club since his debut nearly ten years ago. Since then, Kane has netted 220 goals for Spurs which includes 165 goals in the Premier League alone but despite that success has evaded the forward. He is yet to win a major trophy with either club or country which has reportedly see Kane frustrated with Tottenham.
So much so, that Sky Sports has reported that the 27-year-old is looking to leave North London in order to find a new challenge and reportedly to add more trophies. But while nothing has been confirmed by either Tottenham or Kane, the forward did admit that he does want to be winning trophies “season in, season out” while scoring a lot of goals. Kane also added that he wants to be just as successful as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo while playing at the level they’ve consistently hit.
"I've still got so much more to give. I can produce better numbers than I'm producing at the moment. I'm not afraid to say, 'I want to be the best'. I want to try and get on the level Ronaldo and Messi got to. That's my ultimate goal - to be winning trophies season in, season out, scoring 50, 60, 70 goals season in, season out. The pressure from myself is always bigger than anything anyone else can put on me,” Kane said on Gary Neville’s YouTube show.
