My ultimate goal is to be winning trophies every season while scoring goals, proclaims Harry Kane

"I've still got so much more to give. I can produce better numbers than I'm producing at the moment. I'm not afraid to say, 'I want to be the best'. I want to try and get on the level Ronaldo and Messi got to. That's my ultimate goal - to be winning trophies season in, season out, scoring 50, 60, 70 goals season in, season out. The pressure from myself is always bigger than anything anyone else can put on me,” Kane said on Gary Neville’s YouTube show.