Love coaching Juventus and would like to continue, confesses Andrea Pirlo

Furthermore, the fact that the Old Lady enter the final weekend of the season at risk of missing a top-four finish it further puts Pirlo's job status in jeopardy. In order to qualify for the Champions League for next season, Juventus must beat Bologna and even then things aren't in their hands as either AC Milan or Napoli have to lose. Yet, despite all that, Pirlo has admitted that while his first season hasn't gone according to plan he would still like to continue and that the team is behind him.