Love coaching Juventus and would like to continue, confesses Andrea Pirlo
Yesterday at 7:50 PM
Andrea Pirlo has admitted that he will stay on as the manager despite the fact that his debut season with Juventus hasn’t gone according to plan. The Serie A giants currently sit fifth on the table and are in danger of potentially missing out on a place in next season's Champions League.
Andrea Pirlo has been under heavy scrutiny for much of the campaign because of an early Champions League exit and poor league performances which means that despite winning the Coppa Italia, the Italian's future is in doubt. Several reports have suggested that this is not the Juventus that fans are used to seeing, with reports indicating that it could see the former Juventus and AC Milan star potentially lose his job.
Furthermore, the fact that the Old Lady enter the final weekend of the season at risk of missing a top-four finish it further puts Pirlo's job status in jeopardy. In order to qualify for the Champions League for next season, Juventus must beat Bologna and even then things aren't in their hands as either AC Milan or Napoli have to lose. Yet, despite all that, Pirlo has admitted that while his first season hasn't gone according to plan he would still like to continue and that the team is behind him.
“For my first season, I have learned a great deal and then found these satisfactions that are very gratifying. Of course I would confirm myself in this role. I’ve loved football since I was a child and will continue to love it. The club will decide, but I love coaching, I love this club, and we’ll see what is decided. I would like to continue,“ Pirlo said, reported by Goal.
"The lads have always been behind me 100 percent and that’s very satisfying for a coach, no matter what the gossip says in the papers. The regret is that we dropped points against teams who on paper were supposed to be easier to beat.Now we go into the final round and know it’s not all in our hands."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.