Hope and expect Raul Jimenez will be able to play in Wolves’s 2021/22 season, admits Matt Perry
Yesterday at 4:49 PM
Wolves’ club doctor Matt Perry has given out his assessment on Raul Jimenez and has given the forward the all clear to start playing a part for the club from the 2021/22 season. The Mexican forward fractured his skull and sustained a brain injury in a horrific collision in November last year.
After a sickening collision between Raul Jimenez and David Luiz, many expected both players to not play a part in the game between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers in November 2020. But when the severity of the collision was actually showcased, many expected Jimenez to never play football again given the fact that the forward had fractured his skull. But the 30-year-old has made a full recovery since then and has slowly yet steadily returned to training with Wolves.
Yet, while he will no further part in the club’s season this term, reports had indicated that Jimenez could potentially be back for the club next season. That has been confirmed by Matt Perry as he revealed that Wolves hope and expect to have the Mexican back in action next season. However, the club doctor also added that the forward will wear a protective headguard for the rest of his career but has made an excellent recovery although he needs to be cautious.
“Further match-based rehabilitation will start in July and will be tightly controlled initially. This respects the fact that although his recovery appears to be total there is a big step from training to competition. We hope and expect that Raul will be able to play a full part in Wolves’ 2021-22 season,” Perry said, reported the Guardian.
“His skull fracture has now healed well; he will wear a protective headguard to cover the area of bony injury for the remainder of his career, but it is adjudged strong enough for him to return to play with this protection.
“A brain injury such as concussion can take weeks and months to recover fully and TBI will sometimes leave lasting deficits. It is wonderful to be able to say that Raul has made a remarkable and excellent recovery to date. He has no measurable signs of deficit and is now at the stage when he can contemplate a return to the career he loves; but a degree of caution is still required.”
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.