Felt good for a while now but opportunities have been limited, admits Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

"I’d have liked to have done that a few more times coming on this season, but you have these spells in football sometimes and the main thing is I’ve been through difficult moments in my career. Just being fit and healthy for a start, that’s always a good thing and gives you a base to work off. I’ve tried to work as hard as I can, keep my head down and keep believing in what we’re all trying to do here which is qualify for that top four. Any time I get the opportunity to help, I’ve got to make sure I’m ready to do that," he added.