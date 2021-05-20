Felt good for a while now but opportunities have been limited, admits Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Yesterday at 9:23 PM
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has revealed his frustration at the limited game time he has experienced at Liverpool this season. The midfielder has started only two Premier League games this season and has made only 103 appearances for the Anfield side since he signed for them from Arsenal.
Since his transfer from Arsenal to Liverpool in 2017, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has endured his fair share of struggles with injuries forcing him to only 103 appearances for the club although that has been combined with the 27-year-old's struggles to maintain both form and fitness. It has seen the former Southampton starlet struggle to nail down a regular place in the starting 11 although he has become both a Champions League and Premier League winner, during his time with the club.
Although reports suggest that he faces competition for places alongside the likes of Georginio Wijnaldum and Xherdan Shaqiri, much remains to be seen regarding his future at Anfield and what it would mean for the Red’s summer transfer plans. It has seen Oxlade-Chamberlain admit, however, that he is happy representing Liverpool at the bigger stages although he feels that he has been underused and has a lot to bring to the table. The midfielder also added that he is going to keep working and do the best he can.
"I’ve felt pretty good for a while now, but for whatever reason it’s not been so easy with opportunities. Sometimes that’s part of football, it’s not what you like. I’ve been kicking myself, trying to push and ask questions, but sometimes it doesn’t always go your way. The main thing is I stay focused. I’m absolutely delighted to be a part of this team and play for this football club, and that’s what I want to do," Oxlade-Chamberlain said, reported Goal.
"That’s all I've been focusing on really, trying to make sure that I work as hard as I can for the boys. Keep training well, keep giving the manager decisions to make, as the other lads have in a similar position to me at the minute That’s all we can do, keep our heads down and whenever we get the opportunity, like tonight, I went on there and did something positive.
"I’d have liked to have done that a few more times coming on this season, but you have these spells in football sometimes and the main thing is I’ve been through difficult moments in my career. Just being fit and healthy for a start, that’s always a good thing and gives you a base to work off. I’ve tried to work as hard as I can, keep my head down and keep believing in what we’re all trying to do here which is qualify for that top four. Any time I get the opportunity to help, I’ve got to make sure I’m ready to do that," he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.