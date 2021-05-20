Daniel Ek is not a quitter and neither are we with us here to stay, asserts Dennis Bergkamp
Yesterday at 8:44 PM
Dennis Bergkamp has warned Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke that Spotify founder Daniel Ek and his consortium are looking to complete a takeover of the club are "here to stay". Bergkamp has revealed that their efforts in making a sizable bid for the ownership of Arsenal is still very much standing strong.
With Arsenal in turmoil following their cameo in the Super League and with the fans unhappy at the way Stan Kroenke and Kroenke Sports Enterprises, it saw Daniel Ek make an official bid to buy the club from the American owners. Ek, the owner of Spotify, even created a consortium to do the same but he revealed that Arsenal club director Josh Kroenke has rejected his offer for a potential takeover bid from their current owners.
While reports have indicated that the club has a £2 billion valuation, the exact amount is unclear at the moment But either way, it appears that the family are determined to retain control of the Gunners despite fan opposition to their presence. However, in a recent interview, Dennis Bergkamp has confirmed that Ek has reached out twice to Josh Kroenke and is still more than interested. The Arsenal legend also added that neither Ek nor the consortium, which consists of Thierry Henry and a few others, are quitters with them “here to stay”.
"We can’t force anyone to sell. I understand that, in addition to that offer, Daniel has now reached out twice to Josh Kroenke and his bankers. Whatever Kroenke’s intentions are, it would be good if we at least have a conversation with each other. In the interest of the club. Regardless, Daniel is not a quitter and neither are we football boys, Bergkamp said, reported by Goal.
“We are here to stay. The crazy thing is that we cannot imagine how the current players feel. Because we have always played for the championship ourselves. We know how the fans feel. We have already had a meeting with a supporter delegation. We also sense more and more enthusiasm on their side. That is very stimulating."
