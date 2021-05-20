Daniel Ek is not a quitter and neither are we with us here to stay, asserts Dennis Bergkamp

While reports have indicated that the club has a £2 billion valuation, the exact amount is unclear at the moment But either way, it appears that the family are determined to retain control of the Gunners despite fan opposition to their presence. However, in a recent interview, Dennis Bergkamp has confirmed that Ek has reached out twice to Josh Kroenke and is still more than interested. The Arsenal legend also added that neither Ek nor the consortium, which consists of Thierry Henry and a few others, are quitters with them “here to stay”.