Wouldn’t want to play when I'm too old so I want to enjoy it now, admits James Rodriguez
Today at 5:46 PM
James Rodriguez has revealed his retirement may be looming over the horizon for him as he doesn’t want to play when he’s old. The playmaker has had a difficult debut season for Everton with injuries hurting his progress but he still has 15 goal contributions across all competitions this season.
James Rodriguez has been considered by some as the signing of the season especially with the Colombian signing for Everton on a free. Brought in by former boss Carlo Ancelotti from Real Madrid, Rodriguez’s arrival to the Premier League has seen Everton thrive. Widely popular amongst home and rival fans alike, the midfielder has been key to the club's success this season despite injuries hurting his debut season for the Toffees.
Although Rodriguez’s contract with the Toffees runs until 2022 with the option for a 12-month extension beyond that, there appears to be little chance of him playing on beyond his mid-30s. The Evertonian playmaker turns 30 this July and has revealed that retirement may not be too far off for him as he doesn't want to play football when he's too old and trying to further his career even more. Rodriguez further added that for now he wants to enjoy what he has left and help the younger stars.
"I haven’t given it much thought.I can’t tell you where I would like to retire. I don’t think it will be long because I wouldn’t want to play when I'm too old. For now, I want to enjoy it as much as possible.I want to learn, to help the young players. This whole crop of players who are almost 30 years old and upwards have less and less time to go," Rodriguez said, reported Goal.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.