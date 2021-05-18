Wouldn’t want to play when I'm too old so I want to enjoy it now, admits James Rodriguez

Although Rodriguez’s contract with the Toffees runs until 2022 with the option for a 12-month extension beyond that, there appears to be little chance of him playing on beyond his mid-30s. The Evertonian playmaker turns 30 this July and has revealed that retirement may not be too far off for him as he doesn't want to play football when he's too old and trying to further his career even more. Rodriguez further added that for now he wants to enjoy what he has left and help the younger stars.