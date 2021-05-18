We'll talk with players and then decide what is best for them going forward, reveals Pep Guardiola
Today at 5:17 PM
Pep Guardiola has hinted at a potential summer exodus at Manchester City citing massive difficulty at keeping unhappy players in the long term. The Cityzens clinched the Premier League title for the third time, in four years, under Guardiola and could cap the season with a Champions League crown.
With club legend Sergio Aguero set to leave the club alongside a few other stars, reports have indicated that Manchester City could be on course for a summer rebuild. Potential names may include Raheem Sterling and Aymeric Laporte with the central defender struggling to recapture his best form. That is after a serious knee injury at the start of the 2019-20 campaign, while Sterling has just struggled to feature consistently for the club.
But with the likes of a young Phil Foden thriving, Ferran Torres doing well and few others slowly slotting into place, it has seen City linked with moves for Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi and even Harry Kane with Pep Guardiola hinting at a potential exodus. The Spaniard admitted that it has been tough to keep players happy especially ones who have struggled to accept their roles at the club and it could see the club make a few changes this summer.
“There are players that accept one typical situation in the team and there are other ones that don’t accept it. When they don’t accept sometimes not playing, you can sustain that for one season - a short period - but not for a long period. It’s impossible. In that position, we have to change. We’ll see at the end of the season. We’ll talk with them and we’ll be clear, they’ll be clear, and we’ll decide the best for the players,” Guardiola said, reported by Goal.
