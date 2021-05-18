Top four finish would be one of biggest achievements with Liverpool, proclaims Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp has admitted that guiding Liverpool to a top four finish would be one of the biggest achievements of all time after their issues this season. The Reds are currently fifth on the table behind fourth placed Chelsea and need to close the gap to play Champions League football next season.
Liverpool has suffered nine premier league defeats this season owing much of it to the absence of a few key stars including Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip with the trio's absence forcing serious havoc for the club. That more than anything has affected Liverpool with them struggling immensely to replicate everything that made them great and league champions last term with them in the running for a top four spot only.
But not all seem lost for Jurgen Klopp and his men especially after a dramatic 2-1 triumph at West Brom on Sunday, with the winning goal coming from Alisson Becker, it has placed the Reds just a point behind Chelsea in the race for the final Champions League spot. That is after three consecutive wins and it has seen Jurgen Klopp confess that finishing in the top four this season will be his greatest achievement. He also added that the club has had a lot to deal with and this has given them a chance to make their own future.
"Massive, absolutely massive (on finishing in the top four). It will be one of the biggest achievements, ever. I know how that sounds but it's the truth. Everybody here sees it like that. If you are going to write a book about a season and you want to be depressed afterwards, you would probably take this season. You read it and then think, 'that happened, and then that happened.' Most of the things you would never get in public, it's just that we had a lot of things to deal with. But, here we are. Whatever happened this year, it gave us the chance to hold our destiny in our hands with two games [to go.]" Klopp said, reported Goal.
