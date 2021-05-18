Top four finish would be one of biggest achievements with Liverpool, proclaims Jurgen Klopp

"Massive, absolutely massive (on finishing in the top four). It will be one of the biggest achievements, ever. I know how that sounds but it's the truth. Everybody here sees it like that. If you are going to write a book about a season and you want to be depressed afterwards, you would probably take this season. You read it and then think, 'that happened, and then that happened.' Most of the things you would never get in public, it's just that we had a lot of things to deal with. But, here we are. Whatever happened this year, it gave us the chance to hold our destiny in our hands with two games [to go.]" Klopp said, reported Goal.