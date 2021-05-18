Toni Kroos tests positive for COVID-19 and will miss Real Madrid’s final La Liga game
Today at 6:56 PM
In a statement released by the club, Real Madrid have confirmed that Toni Kroos will miss their final La Liga game after testing positive for COVID-19. The Los Blancos sit two points behind Atletico Madrid but need a win against Villarreal and other results to go their way to win the La Liga title.
While injuries and positive COVID-19 tests have hampered Real Madrid’s title challenge this season, the club have somehow managed to stay within shouting distance of Atletico Madrid. It has forced the league into it’s final day with Atletico Madrid sitting two points above their Madrid rivals and a win for Real Madrid, combined with results going against Atleti, could see Zinedine Zidane’s side lift the title.
However, ahead of their final game, the Los Blancos will be without midfielder Toni Kroos after the club confirmed that the German international had tested positive for COVID-19. Real Madrid released a statement confirming the same and revealed that it is why Kroos missed the club’s game on Sunday after coming in contact with someone who tested positive.
"Real Madrid C. F. announces that our player, Toni Kroos, tested positive in the COVID-19 test he underwent today. Kroos has been in isolation since Friday May 14 after having come into direct contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19," read a club statement.
Comunicado Oficial: Toni Kroos.#RealMadrid— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) May 17, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.