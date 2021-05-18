Time is right for me to step down from responsibilities as full-time manager, reveals Roy Hodgson

Few managers have been so consistently everpresent for Crystal Palace than Roy Hodgson with the 73-year-old keeping the Eagles in the top flight despite all the odds stacked against him. However, given the former Liverpool and Inter Milan boss’ experience over the years, few would have bet against Hodgson not struggling with the Selhurst Park side. But with his contract expiring at the end of the season, reports indicated that the club were looking for a new path.