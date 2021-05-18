Reports | Harry Kane informs Tottenham of his decision to leave this summer

The Premier League has witnessed one of the most consistent strikers in Harry Kane ever since the forward's breakout year for Tottenham. A talisman for his squad, Kane has rarely failed with his individual brilliance highlighted by the fact that he already has two Golden Boots to his name and stands in contention to win another one. But failure to win any major trophies on a bigger platform with Spurs have reportedly seen the England captain reevaluate his opportunities with his career inching closer and closer towards it's end.