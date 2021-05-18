Reports | Harry Kane informs Tottenham of his decision to leave this summer
Today at 4:48 PM
According to ESPN, Harry Kane has reportedly told Tottenham that he is looking to leave the club this summer as he is keen for another challenge. The England captain has excelled this season and is in contention to win the Golden boot with 22 goals in the league, level with Mohamed Salah.
The Premier League has witnessed one of the most consistent strikers in Harry Kane ever since the forward's breakout year for Tottenham. A talisman for his squad, Kane has rarely failed with his individual brilliance highlighted by the fact that he already has two Golden Boots to his name and stands in contention to win another one. But failure to win any major trophies on a bigger platform with Spurs have reportedly seen the England captain reevaluate his opportunities with his career inching closer and closer towards it's end.
It saw reports drop yesterday that the 27-year-old has grown frustrated over the club's inability to compete at the highest level and has, according to ESPN and various other outlets, told Tottenham of his desire to leave the club this summer. That comes after Kane has watched the North Londoners fall out of contention for a Champions League spot for next season and after their dramatic fall from grace after leading the title race in the winter of 2020.
Although Spurs have been previously reluctant to entertain any bids for the England international, reports indicate that Spurs might soften their stance although club chairman, Daniel Levy, will be looking to demand a huge fee since Kane’ contract runs till 2024. Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are touted as potential and viable destinations for the in-form striker who has reiterated his stance for playing in England only. However, he does have interest from outside England with more than a few big sides keen on the move.
