Reports | Borussia Dortmund looking at Jonathan Ikone to replace Jadon Sancho
Today at 8:14 PM
According to France Football, LOSC Lille’s Jonathan Ikone is Borussia Dortmund’s top choice to replace Jadon Sancho but they’re also monitoring Donyell Malen, David Neres and Pedro Goncalves. Sancho has been linked with a move away this summer amidst rumours that his transfer fee has been reduced.
After what was an intense summer for Jadon Sancho, few expected the forward to still be at Borussia Dortmund but with no move materializing, the Englishman stayed. But after the transfer saga, his form was affected with the 21-year-old struggling to play his best football. It saw Sancho take till January to net his first Bundesliga goal, 14 games into the season, but things since then have been going swimmingly for the Englishman.
In the games since, the forward has netted 16 goals across all competitions while contributing to 21 assists for Dortmund and it has re-ignited rumours of a move away. The Bundesliga giants have however, already started preparing with France Football reporting that Jonathan Ikone is their top choice to replace Sancho. The LOSC Lille star has struggled to live up to his bright potential since leaving PSG but has shown cameos of the form and ability that he possesses.
However, he isn’t the only one on Dortmund’s shortlist with PSV's Donyell Malen, Ajax's David Neres and Sporting CP's Pedro Goncalves all joining Ikone. But with a reported asking price of only around €30 million, the Frenchman is their top target with his versatility and capability to play across the front-line playing a key role in that.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Jadon Sancho
- Jonathan Ikone
- Donyell Malen
- David Neres
- Bundesliga
- Ligue 1
- Eredivisie
- Liga Nos
- Afc Ajax
- Psv Eindhoven
- Borussia Dortmund
- Losc Lille
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.