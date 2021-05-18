Reports | Borussia Dortmund looking at Jonathan Ikone to replace Jadon Sancho

After what was an intense summer for Jadon Sancho, few expected the forward to still be at Borussia Dortmund but with no move materializing, the Englishman stayed. But after the transfer saga, his form was affected with the 21-year-old struggling to play his best football. It saw Sancho take till January to net his first Bundesliga goal, 14 games into the season, but things since then have been going swimmingly for the Englishman.