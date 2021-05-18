It was difficult but I’m happy to be back to playing my best football, admits Mason Greenwood
Mason Greenwood has revealed that his tough spell earlier this season has helped him grow, with him happy to be back to playing at his very best. The teenager struggled for form and was dropped by England for breaching COVID-19 protocols but has found his touch with six goals in seven games.
After a sensational breakout 2019/20 season, many expected Mason Greenwood to take things one step even further this term but the forward has struggled with form. Greenwood has managed to net just the 12 goals in 50 appearances for the Red Devils after scoring 10 in the league alone last season. That has been down to issues with form and the aftermath of being dropped by England following him breaching their COVID-19 protocols.
However, things have taken a turn for the better of late with Greenwood netting six goals in seven league games recently, his best run of form all season. It has played a key role in seeing Manchester United do well recently and it saw the 19-year-old admit that he had a tough start to the season. He also confessed that it was a mental challenge and he is glad he’s back to playing his best football especially with him overcoming his challenges.
"It was difficult. You know how it is, it was obviously going to come. It was a mental challenge but you have to block it all out really. If you play for United, one of the biggest clubs in the world, you have to overcome that. I have pushed that to one side just to concentrate on my football. I have overcome it now. I am happy to be back playing my best football,” Greenwood told Sky Sports.
Before any potential recall for England, ahead of the postponed Euro 2020, Manchester United need to finish the season and then play in the Europa League with it Greenwood’s first chance for a trophy. That has the forward excited at the prospect and he admitted that to win something with the Red Devils would be amazing. The teenager also added that the club are in a good position to do so and finish the league season well.
"To win something with United would be amazing. I want to do that. We are in a good position to do it. A good finish to the Premier League season and a win in the final would be nice. We need a bit of silverware, we have not had any for a few years, so to bring it back home would be a good feeling,” he added.
