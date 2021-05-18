Have to get used to suffering in order to win La Liga and that’s what happened, admits Luis Suarez
Today at 6:26 PM
In light of the La Liga title race going to the final day, Luis Suarez has confessed that it has been a difficult season for Atletico Madrid but to win the league, that is what is needed. The Los Rojiblancos do go into the final day two points above Real Madrid after a late comeback against Osasuna.
Halfway into the season, few expected the La Liga title race to go down to the final day but that is exactly what has happened. With both Barcelona and Real Madrid showcasing their strength, the two clubs have battled until the final day although Barcelona are now out of the race. But with just two points separating the two Madrid rivals, either a win for Atletico Madrid or a loss/draw for Real Madrid could seal the race in favour of Diego Simeone’s side.
However, few expected the race to go to the final day and Luis Suarez is one of the few with the forward playing a key role for Atletico Madrid since his move last summer. It saw the 34-year-old admit that he doesn’t believe that the Los Rojiblancos deserved to suffer as much as they have but that’s what it takes to win titles. He also added that the sacrifice, effort and everything else this team has put in will be key for the final day and they need to make sure it pays off.
"I don't think we deserved to suffer as much as we ended up doing because we had one of our best halves of the season. We missed lots of chances, including me. We have to get used to suffering in order to win La Liga and that's what happened,” Suarez said, reported Goal.
"Everyone says that [suffering] is Atletico's thing. I didn't think there was as much [suffering] as this! But anyway, the effort, the sacrifice that this team is making... there are lots of people working to achieve our goals. Now it's time to enjoy it, stay calm and prepare in the week ahead."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.