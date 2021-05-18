Have to get used to suffering in order to win La Liga and that’s what happened, admits Luis Suarez

However, few expected the race to go to the final day and Luis Suarez is one of the few with the forward playing a key role for Atletico Madrid since his move last summer. It saw the 34-year-old admit that he doesn’t believe that the Los Rojiblancos deserved to suffer as much as they have but that’s what it takes to win titles. He also added that the sacrifice, effort and everything else this team has put in will be key for the final day and they need to make sure it pays off.